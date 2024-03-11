Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.15.

Get Immunocore alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Our Latest Report on Immunocore

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after purchasing an additional 399,201 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after purchasing an additional 63,150 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,174,000 after purchasing an additional 423,290 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR opened at $61.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.11 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. Immunocore’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Immunocore will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.