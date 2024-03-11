Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,035 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 13.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of PNOV opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

