InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

IPOOF stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It also produces light-oil primarily in the Willesden Green area of central Alberta.

