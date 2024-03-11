InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Declares $0.01 Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0111 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
InPlay Oil Price Performance
IPOOF stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. InPlay Oil has a 52-week low of $1.49 and a 52-week high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.79.
InPlay Oil Company Profile
