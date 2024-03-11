Insider Buying: Kinovo plc (LON:KINO) Insider Acquires 110,565 Shares of Stock

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) insider Sangita Shah bought 110,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.52) per share, with a total value of £45,331.65 ($57,534.78).

Get Kinovo alerts:

Kinovo Stock Performance

Shares of KINO stock opened at GBX 42 ($0.53) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 56.51 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.83. Kinovo plc has a 52 week low of GBX 35.60 ($0.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 70 ($0.89). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.37 million, a PE ratio of 600.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinovo from GBX 62 ($0.79) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Kinovo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.