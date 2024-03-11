Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,188 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,952 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Interface were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 65.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,457,000 after buying an additional 1,426,749 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 797,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,870,000 after buying an additional 276,707 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 200.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 357,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after buying an additional 238,282 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,711,000 after buying an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 1,340.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 198,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interface Price Performance

Interface stock opened at $15.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $900.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.98. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $325.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.16 million. Interface had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

TILE has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles and vinyl sheet under the Interface brand; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

