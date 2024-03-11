Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IIP.UN shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

IIP.UN opened at C$14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 1.08. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.43 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.0315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -140.74%.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

