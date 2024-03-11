InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $19,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVT. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in InvenTrust Properties by 35.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average of $24.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.29, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,075.13%.

About InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

