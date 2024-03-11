Invesco Ltd. Acquires 114,377 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 322.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,822 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,377 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $59,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,464 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,947,000 after purchasing an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 654,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,187,000 after buying an additional 212,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Zillow Group from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $178,988.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 966 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $56,037.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,669.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $178,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,257 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,406. 17.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZG stock opened at $56.15 on Monday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.23 and a fifty-two week high of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.57 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

