Invesco Ltd. Acquires 25,319 Shares of MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,621,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,319 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in MannKind were worth $6,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MannKind by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MannKind in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 49.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MannKind

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,239,147 shares in the company, valued at $8,956,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MannKind Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.27 on Monday. MannKind Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40 and a beta of 1.27.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes, and the V-Go wearable insulin delivery device, which provides continuous subcutaneous infusion of insulin in adults.

Featured Stories

