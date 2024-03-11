Invesco Ltd. Acquires 2,566 Shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 147,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $6,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AZZ by 557.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AZZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in AZZ by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AZZ opened at $71.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.47. AZZ Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.59 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27.

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. AZZ’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.55%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

