Invesco Ltd. Acquires 568,417 Shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,157,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,417 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 73.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth $27,000. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $3.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Blink Charging Co. has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.12.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

