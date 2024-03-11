Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 282.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in IonQ were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IonQ by 11.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,220,000 after acquiring an additional 127,499 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of IonQ by 5.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth $28,845,000. Value Star Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth $2,772,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONQ. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

IONQ opened at $10.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.16. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.92.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

