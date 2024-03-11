Invesco Ltd. Buys 323,472 Shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $6,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in American Superconductor in the third quarter valued at about $5,291,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,604 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 56,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.23% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Price Performance

American Superconductor stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $459.81 million, a P/E ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. American Superconductor Co. has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $17.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 12.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $39.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMSC

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.