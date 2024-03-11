Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Wallbox alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 948.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wallbox Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

About Wallbox

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.