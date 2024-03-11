Invesco Ltd. Cuts Position in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,918,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,902 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Wallbox were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Wallbox by 948.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,144 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Wallbox by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 59,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 14,444 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wallbox during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.
Wallbox Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of Wallbox stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. Wallbox has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $5.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.
About Wallbox
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar1 & 2, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbox
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/4 – 3/8
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks: Pros and Cons and More
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.