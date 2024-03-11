Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 16,986 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 54.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 290,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,304,000 after acquiring an additional 67,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 200.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares in the company, valued at $10,681,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI opened at $42.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1,433.00 and a beta of 0.84. Inari Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.81 and a fifty-two week high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.07.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.82 million. Inari Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Inari Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

