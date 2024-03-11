Invesco Ltd. Has $6.61 Million Stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 336,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kaman were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kaman by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Kaman by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,555,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,984,000 after purchasing an additional 278,738 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,173,000 after purchasing an additional 265,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kaman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,564,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaman by 845.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 271,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after buying an additional 242,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KAMN opened at $45.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.42 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 258.06%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Kaman from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

