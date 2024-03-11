Invesco Ltd. Has $6.63 Million Position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 14.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,660,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after acquiring an additional 339,189 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Standard Lithium by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,261,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 121.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 15,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

SLI stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42.

Standard Lithium ( NYSEAMERICAN:SLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Research analysts predict that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

