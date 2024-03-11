Invesco Ltd. Has $6.68 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 523,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,610 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 94.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Douglas Emmett by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Douglas Emmett from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.11.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 1.2 %

DEI opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $16.12.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently -292.31%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

