Invesco Ltd. Has $6.72 Million Holdings in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,374,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,432 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $6,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 46,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Triodos Investment Management BV boosted its stake in FREYR Battery by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $1.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $244.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded FREYR Battery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.23.

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

