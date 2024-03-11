Invesco Ltd. Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 364,089 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $6,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,558,000 after acquiring an additional 213,038 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 904.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 416,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,909,000 after acquiring an additional 375,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $17.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $22.83.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $138.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.88 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

In other news, CFO E Allen Nicholson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $33,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, with a total value of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,038.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

