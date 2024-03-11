Invesco Ltd. Purchases 90,896 Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 121.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,896 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $6,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at STAAR Surgical

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 156,734 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.48 per share, with a total value of $4,463,784.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,764,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,569,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 167,349 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on STAA. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

STAAR Surgical Price Performance

STAA stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.40 and a beta of 0.83.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $76.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

See Also

