Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $6,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

NYSE:AGM opened at $185.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.96. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $122.10 and a 12 month high of $199.40.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Increases Dividend

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The credit services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $354.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.86 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.83%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

