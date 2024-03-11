Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,071 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,139,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,699,000 after acquiring an additional 42,695 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,527,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,094,000 after buying an additional 108,118 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its position in PAR Technology by 991.4% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,091,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,027,000 after buying an additional 991,404 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in PAR Technology by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,061,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 32,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PAR Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,021,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,205,000 after buying an additional 228,880 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

PAR Technology Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:PAR opened at $43.41 on Monday. PAR Technology Co. has a twelve month low of $24.76 and a twelve month high of $49.84. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.