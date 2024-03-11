Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 2,738.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 199,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 36.1% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 37,492 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 711.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,679 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $489,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 7,475,000 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $235,462,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,079,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,015,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Welch purchased 31,746 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,458,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,938,970. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinetik Price Performance

Shares of KNTK stock opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.79. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $37.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.32.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $348.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

