Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,536 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $6,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the third quarter worth $672,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter worth about $651,511,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Scholastic during the third quarter worth about $476,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Stock Performance

Shares of Scholastic stock opened at $38.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.80. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 44.69%.

About Scholastic

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.