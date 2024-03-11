Invesco Ltd. Sells 90,672 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,672 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $6,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schrödinger by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schrödinger by 1,676.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Schrödinger by 260.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 81.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $25,489.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,651 shares of company stock worth $102,395. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SDGR opened at $27.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.57. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.69.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. Schrödinger had a net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SDGR. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Schrödinger from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

