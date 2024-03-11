Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $167,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,382,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,986,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 118,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.