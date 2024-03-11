Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,187,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793,204 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $167,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 443.0% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 111,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after acquiring an additional 90,643 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,382,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,986,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 118,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,749,000 after buying an additional 39,401 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $165.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.82 and its 200-day moving average is $150.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
