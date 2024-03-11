iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Stock Position Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,983,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 1,924.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,873,000 after purchasing an additional 228,410 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 29,599 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 692.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 121.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 22,644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF stock opened at $176.65 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $138.38 and a 1 year high of $177.80. The company has a market cap of $980.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.30.

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

