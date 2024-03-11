iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Sold by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,889,000 after acquiring an additional 253,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,399,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,266,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,655,000 after purchasing an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,015,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,754,000 after purchasing an additional 535,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,852,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter.

EWC stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $38.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

