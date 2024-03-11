iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Holdings Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,744,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,051 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $186,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXC. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EMXC opened at $57.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $57.93.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.38.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.