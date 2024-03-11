James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stake Boosted by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,208 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in James Hardie Industries by 357.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,524 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James Hardie Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of James Hardie Industries stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.46. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $41.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

James Hardie Industries ( NYSE:JHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $978.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

