Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Announces Dividend of $1.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

Jardine Matheson stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.23.

Jardine Matheson Company Profile

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

