Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Announces Dividend of $1.60

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.60 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Jardine Matheson’s previous dividend of $0.55.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
Jardine Matheson stock opened at $39.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.08 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18. Jardine Matheson has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.23.
Jardine Matheson Company Profile
