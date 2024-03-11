John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Stock Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,218,000 after buying an additional 622,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after buying an additional 406,774 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after buying an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after buying an additional 175,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 446.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JHMD opened at $34.02 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $557.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.30.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

