Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,759,007,000 after buying an additional 40,866 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,193,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,552,000 after buying an additional 136,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 644.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,698,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,373 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,574,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,259,000 after purchasing an additional 53,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,373,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,966,000 after buying an additional 69,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

JLL stock opened at $188.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.46 and a 12-month high of $193.82.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 5.74%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

