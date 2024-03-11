JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 628,262 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,348,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 628,262 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $183,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at $34.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

