JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 99,066 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 712,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,066 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $166,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

In related news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total value of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares in the company, valued at $32,583,470.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE RBC opened at $268.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.67. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.45.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

