JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 709.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,504,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,835,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $188,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $13.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.20 and a beta of 1.16. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $14.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.84.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

