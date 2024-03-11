JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 154,032 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $195,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POWI. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 106.8% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 57,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 13.5% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 50,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after buying an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Power Integrations by 3.9% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Power Integrations by 26.1% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 8,000 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total value of $578,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $80,986.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,852.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,417 shares of company stock worth $3,241,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $73.94 on Monday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.90 and its 200-day moving average is $77.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 82.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.17.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

