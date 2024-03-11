JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 522,608 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,531,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 522,608 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $190,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.84 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.88.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

