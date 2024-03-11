JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $186.65 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 789,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,383 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $186,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

ZBRA opened at $282.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.44 and its 200-day moving average is $245.13. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $320.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.49 and a beta of 1.78.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.09. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

