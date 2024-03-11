JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $197.12 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,999,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 90,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $197,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $78.19 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $117.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on APTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

