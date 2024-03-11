JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,841,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,474 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $182,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,647,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield stock opened at $41.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.17. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BN shares. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

In other news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $8,630,129.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 3,922,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $8,630,129.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,352,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,376,217.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

