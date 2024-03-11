JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,002,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $166,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,609,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,294,000 after acquiring an additional 73,119 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 218,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 79,857 shares during the period. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 62,262 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 399,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,074,000 after buying an additional 18,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $46.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.40 and a twelve month high of $53.19.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $612.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.63 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 24.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

WSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

