JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 103,813 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,435,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,813 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $208,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 36.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $121.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.02 and a 1 year high of $123.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $98.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $517,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,387.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

