JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 10,390 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $184,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 12.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 285,055 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,548,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,665,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Acuity Brands stock opened at $253.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.54. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.30 and a 1 year high of $264.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Acuity Brands Increases Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $934.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.14 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Acuity Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In related news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,590.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Dianne S. Mills sold 6,000 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $1,350,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,925,590.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,900 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $429,419.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,172.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AYI. StockNews.com cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.80.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

