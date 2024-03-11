JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 129,672 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 796,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 129,672 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $161,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,466,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,391 shares in the company, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $907,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,965,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,819 shares of company stock worth $8,327,483. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.95.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $227.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.21 and a 12-month high of $233.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

