JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,877 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,877 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $189,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP opened at $545.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $543.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.49. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $416.77 and a 52 week high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

