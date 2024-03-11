JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,846,629 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,074,595 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,846,629 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $196,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 108.2% in the third quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 740,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,553,000 after buying an additional 384,600 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 14.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.3% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $164.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $270.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $252.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.25. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The company has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.36, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

