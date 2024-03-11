JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 270,971 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,426,041 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270,971 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $117.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $111.25 and a twelve month high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip L. Johnson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.65 per share, with a total value of $1,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,342,063.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.