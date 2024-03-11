JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 59,976 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,369,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,976 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $176,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the third quarter worth about $2,306,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 4.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 750,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,916,000 after buying an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 63.5% during the third quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 113,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after buying an additional 44,046 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after buying an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of GoDaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.13.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 8,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total transaction of $991,273.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,031 shares in the company, valued at $51,809,477.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,015 shares of company stock valued at $11,849,375 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GDDY opened at $113.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $116.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 89.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

